Vivekananda murder: AP CM YS Jagan holds emergency meeting after uncle’s arrest

The CBI on Sunday arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, April 17 held an emergency meeting with some key leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to discuss the situation arising out of developments in his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting YS Bhaskar Reddy in the four-year-old murder case and summoning his son and Kadapa MP, YS Avinash Reddy, for questioning on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy called a meeting to discuss the situation and its likely fallout on the family and the party.

Jagan's maternal uncle and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP general secretary and government advisor on political affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and others attended the meeting held at Jagan's official residence. The chief minister had cancelled his visit to Anantapur district on Monday in view of Sunday's developments in the murder case.

MLA Bhaskar Reddy, who was with Avinash Reddy when the latter left for Hyderabad from Pulivendula for appearing before CBI, is believed to have briefed Jagan on the talks he had with the Kadapa MP. Avinash Reddy anticipates arrest in the case and has approached the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail. The MP, who is a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy, had on Sunday found fault with the way the CBI was investigating the case. He alleged that the central agency was ignoring key facts in the case and treating them as accused.

Vivekananda Reddy, paternal uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on March 15, 2019, a few days before Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.