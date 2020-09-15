Vivek Agnihotri is new cultural representative of Indian Council for Cultural Relations

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been appointed as the new cultural representative of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). His appointment to the council was formalised by its President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

“I am extremely honoured by Indian Council For Culture Relations, India’s apex body on the promotion of great Indian culture across the world for including cinema, and I am deeply honoured for being the first person from the Indian film industry to represent the cause of this industry in the overall cultural promotion globally,” Agnihotri said.

He also added, “I will perform my duties as a cultural ambassador representing the film industry with the best of ability.” Agnihotri is also a member of India’s Central Board of Film Certification.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations was founded by India’s first education minister, Abul Kalam Azad, in 1950. The Council is an autonomous organisation of the Government of India and is involved in India’s external cultural relations. The council participates in cultural exchanges with other countries and their people. The ICCR runs 36 cultural centres across the world and it emphasises on making India a hub of higher education. ICCR is said to be the only soft power institution of the country which plans to focus more on areas like Indian literature, Indian artisans and Ayurveda. It has been assigned the responsibility of facilitating the celebration of the International Day of Yoga by Indian missions abroad since 2015.

Vivek Agnihotri is a Bollywood director who has made films like The Tashkent Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam. The Tashkent Files is an investigative thriller that was released in 2019 and starred veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The 2014 movie Buddha in a Traffic Jam dealt with corruption and Maoism in a business school. The film features actors Mahie Gill, Aanchal Dwivedi, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Arunoday Singh and Vivek Vaswani. He has also written a book called 'Urban Naxals.'