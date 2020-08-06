VIT engineering admissions 2020: Rank list and online counselling dates announced

VIT had cancelled its engineering entrance examination VITEEE 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and had announced that admissions will be based on marks earned in class 12 board exams.

news Education

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) released the results of its B Tech admissions for the academic year 2020-21 on Wednesday. The online counselling for the seats is slated to begin on August 10. The students can check their application status by checking the website of the institute.

According to reports, the online counselling, which will be based on the ranks earned by the applicants in the VIT rank list released on Wednesday, will be held in four phases. A press release issued by the institute said that a total of 1,83,059 candidates from across the country and the middle east, Indonesia, Nigeria, Mauritius, Nepal, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka and Singapore had applied for the engineering programmes offered by the institute in 2020.

The admissions to the programmes offered by VIT will be based only on the marks earned by the applicants in their class 12 board exams and the JEE/SAT scores obtained by them, if any.

The VITEEE 2020 was scheduled to be held between July 29 and August 2 for admitting candidates into its undergraduate engineering programs in Vellore, Chennai, Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) campuses.

Several deemed to be universities in Tamil Nadu had scrapped the entrance examinations to the undergraduate programmes last month, due to COVID-19 pandemic. They had announced that the admissions to these programmes will be held based on the marks earned by the candidates in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and biology in their class 12 board exams. The institutes had also announced that appropriate weightage will be given to those who had attempted the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) or Scholastic Assessment Tests (SAT).

Apart from VIT, SRM Institute of Science and Technology had also cancelled the SRMJEEE 2020 due to logistical issues prompted by the COVID-19 lockdown.