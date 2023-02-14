Visually impaired teen in AP killed allegedly by neighbour who sexually harassed her

A 17-year-old visually impaired girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district died on Monday, February 13 after her neighbour allegedly attacked her with a knife on Sunday. The accused, identified as Raju, had allegedly sexually harassed the girl on Sunday when she was alone at her house, her relatives said. The girl’s aunt alleged that Raju initially denied having harassed her when the girl’s mother confronted him. He later returned to their house and attacked the girl with a knife, she alleged. The girl was shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada where she succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday.

According to the girl’s aunt, the 17-year-old girl was alone at her aunt’s house on Sunday when Raju, their neighbour, allegedly sexually harassed her. “My sister (the girl’s mother) and I were at work. The other kids were playing outside and she stayed at home alone. The other kids noticed that he had been bothering her and informed us. When we asked her, she said he put her hand on her neck and asked her why she wasn’t giving him more attention,” the aunt alleged. She said that when she and the girl’s mother confronted Raju, he denied the accusations and feigned innocence.

“He convinced us he didn’t do anything wrong, and we let it go. Later, when my sister was away, and the girl was at home playing with a teddy bear, he attacked her on the neck, threw the knife and left,” the aunt told reporters. According to The Hindu, the Guntur police said on Monday that they have taken Raju into custody while mentioning that there were two other cases registered against him in the past. Police also reportedly found no sign of rape on the girl.