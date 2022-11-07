Vismayaâ€™s brother Vijith among the sailors captured in Guinea

The sailors were captured after they allegedly crossed boundary limits, and are expected to be handed over to Nigeria.

Among the 26 sailors of a Norwegian boat captured in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa, are three people from Kerala, including Vijith, brother of Vismaya, whose suicide after months of domestic violence had sparked off many debates in Kerala last year. Vijith has been on the boat for six months, his father Thrivikraman Nair tells TNM.

"They accused the sailors of crossing boundary limits at Nigeria and tried to stop them. The sailors stopped at Kenya, but even though they paid the fine, they have not been released. They will be handed over to Nigeria," Thrivikraman says. He spoke to his son on the night of November 6.

The family has contacted the state government seeking help. A letter has been sent from the Chief Minister's office to the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, to arrange the release of the Malayalis. The Member of Parliament of Kollam, NK Premachandran has also intervened in the matter, the father says.

Talking to media persons from the ship a day earlier, Vijith had said that they were worried about the ship being handed over to Nigerian authorities and they suspected a Nigerian hand behind the detaining of the vessel. "A Nigerian naval vessel has anchored near to our ship and we don't know what will happen to us. We want the Indian government to intervene and rescue us," he said.

According to the sailors who have communicated with their families, they were detained on suspicion of crude oil piracy. The Norwegian ship Heroic Idun, which had reached the AKPO Terminal in Nigeria on August 8 to fill crude oil, was intercepted by a Guinea naval ship when it set sail and detained.

The NORKA (Non Resident Keralite Affairs) Roots has also been making attempts to contact the Indian Embassy in Guinea for the release of the sailors. CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri says that the sailors will come back.

