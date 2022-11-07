Vismayaâ€™s brother Vijith among the sailors captured in Equitorial Guinea

The sailors were captured after they allegedly crossed boundary limits, and are expected to be handed over to Nigeria.

Among the 26 sailors of a Norwegian boat captured in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa, are three people from Kerala, including Vijith, brother of Vismaya, whose suicide after months of domestic violence had sparked off many debates in Kerala last year. Vijith has been on the boat for six months, his father Thrivikraman Nair tells TNM. The ship has 16 Indians onboard.

The tanker called Heroic Idun was loading a cargo of oil in early August from the Akpo terminal in Nigeria. According to the crew, as they were waiting for clearance, a Nigerian boat approached them in the darkness. Since the vessel did not have any identifications, the Heroic Idun ship crew mistook it for a pirate vessel and did not stop. Nigeria however claims that it was their naval vessel and Heroic Idun crew brought them disrepute by reporting their naval vessel as a pirate ship to international authorities.

A few days later, at the request of the Nigerian navy, Heroic Idun was forcefully detained in international waters by a navy vessel from Equatorial Guinea. The crew were taken at gun point escorted to Malabo, the capital of Equitorial Guinea on 13 August. Though a fine was paid at the end of September against a promise of release of the vessel and its crew, it remains in captivity. According to crew members and their families, Nigerians are now making efforts are to shift the crew to Nigeria to stand trial there.

"They accused the sailors of crossing boundary limits at Nigeria and tried to stop them. The sailors stopped at Kenya, but even though they paid the fine, they have not been released. They will be handed over to Nigeria," Thrivikraman says. He spoke to his son on the night of November 6. The family has contacted the state government seeking help. A letter has been sent from the Chief Minister's office to the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, to arrange the release of the Malayalis. The Member of Parliament of Kollam, NK Premachandran has also intervened in the matter, the father says.

Talking to media persons from the ship a day earlier, Vijith had said that they were worried about the ship being handed over to Nigerian authorities and they suspected a Nigerian hand behind the detaining of the vessel. "A Nigerian naval vessel has anchored near to our ship and we don't know what will happen to us. We want the Indian government to intervene and rescue us," he said.

According to the sailors who have communicated with their families, they were detained on suspicion of crude oil piracy. The Norwegian ship Heroic Idun, which had reached the AKPO Terminal in Nigeria on August 8 to fill crude oil, was intercepted by a Guinea naval ship when it set sail and detained.

The NORKA (Non Resident Keralite Affairs) Roots has also been making attempts to contact the Indian Embassy in Guinea for the release of the sailors. CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri says that the sailors will come back.

(With input from IANS)

