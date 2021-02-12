Vismaya Mohanlal turns writer with â€˜Grains of Stardustâ€™

The book, written by actor Mohanlalâ€™s daughter Vismaya, is a collection of poems and paintings.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya has turned author with her upcoming poetry book, Grains of Stardust. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book is all set to hit the stands on Valentine's Day - February 14 which would be a collection of poems and paintings.

Mohanlal took to social media to announce the release of Vismayaâ€™s book and wrote, "It's a proud moment for me as a father to announce the release of my daughter's book 'GRAINS OF STARDUST' on the 14th of February. A book of poetry and art published by Penguin India Wishing her all the best in this endeavour."

Sharing the news Vismaya took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "GRAINS OF STARDUST will be out on the 14th of February : ) One week to go! Check out the link in my bio to preorder! @penguinbooks @penguinindia #poetry #art #penguinbooks #penguinindia #grainsofstardust."

Vismaya's brother and actor Pranav Mohanlal also wished good luck for his sister through Instagram. He also said that the book will be available across India and it can be ordered online. He wrote, "My sisterâ€™s book GRAINS OF STARDUST will be out on the 14th of February. Order your copy now from the link in her bio. @mayamohanlal"

The book is described on Amazon as a synesthetic stream of consciousness that does not distinguish between journey and destination but meanders unchecked upon the river of human emotion.

Vismaya is cementing her career in writing and has taken martial arts training, but hasn't stepped into films yet. Recently she shared a video in which she is seen rigorously practicing Thai martial arts in Koh Samui.

There is also a strong buzz that, Vismaya has expressed her desire to work as an assistant director on Mohanlal's upcoming directorial debut Barroz. The film was announced by the southern megastar Mohanlal some time back. Barroz was supposed to go on floors last year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The script of the film is written by Jijo Punnoose, who is known for making India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichaathan. The film is touted to be a fantasy thriller and Mohanlal himself will be playing the titular character of Barroz.

