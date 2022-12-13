Vismaya dowry death: Kerala HC refuses to suspend sentence of husband

A Division Bench of Justices Alexander Thomas and Sophy Thomas were hearing the petition filed by Kiran Kumar seeking suspension of the sentence.

The Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, December 13, refused to suspend the sentence imposed by a trial court in Vismaya dowry death case, in which the principal accused is her husband Kiran Kumar. Vismaya, a 24-year-old Ayurveda Medical student, was found dead in June, 2021, and a court in Kerala held him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

Kiran was booked for charges under Indian Penal Code sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty by husband or a relative), 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Vismaya, days before her death, had sent pictures of bruises and wounds on her body to her relatives through WhatsApp claiming that she was being harassed by her husband for dowry. Screenshots of the WhatsApp chat and voice notes sent by her were shared by her family after she was found dead. She had allegedly suffered the injuries due to the physical abuse meted out to her by Kumar and his family due to dissatisfaction over the â€˜giftsâ€™ given to them for their wedding.

In May, a trial court convicted Kiran Kumar for all the offences and noted in the judgment which ran to 441 pages, that he had meted out dowry-related harassment and abuse to Vismaya and sentenced him to 10 years in jail. Following the conviction, Kiran, who worked as an official in the Motor Vehicles department, was dismissed from service.

