Visit to Karipur air crash site forces CM, 6 Ministers and 3 MPs to go into quarantine

The CM will take a break from his COVID-19 press briefings as he is now in quarantine.

news Coronavirus

A visit to the Kozhikode air crash site has potentially exposed six Kerala ministers and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the coronavirus. All of them have gone into self-quarantine as on Friday. A notice from the CMâ€™s office announced that Pinarayiâ€™s daily COVID-19 press briefings will be halted temporarily, as he is now in quarantine. The CMâ€™s office has also confirmed that Kadakkampally Surendran, Devaswom Minister, will hoist the national flag for the Independence Day function due to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The other political leaders who visited the site are Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Local Self Government Minister AC Moideen, Ports Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran and Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. It isn't just the ministers, but three Members of Parliament- PK Kunhalikutty, ET Muhammed Basheer and PV Andul Wahab will also be in home quarantine.

The group inspected the site a day after the Air India Express plane crashed at the Kozhikode airport on August 7 claiming 18 lives. Accompanying the group was the stateâ€™s top administrative brass. Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera and Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta were spotted close to Pinarayi in a photograph taken from the site. Behera too has since gone into self- quarantine.

Kozhikode District Collector K Gopalakrishnan was the first official to test positive for the coronavirus on Friday morning. He was standing between Vishwas Meheta and the Chief Minister, as seen in pictures taken from the site. Malappuram District Police Chief U Abdul Karim, who had also visited the location of the crash has tested positive and is admitted to the Manjeri Medical College hospital for observation.

Officials at the Malappuram Collectorate and SP office too are observing quarantine now. Further, Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram IPS is in quarantine after visiting the air crash site to help with rescue operations. He is said to have come in contact with Abdul Karim.

According to reports, a fire and rescue worker engaged in rescue activities at the crash from August 7 also tested positive for the coronavirus. Two passengers from the flight too had tested positive and had been admitted to local hospitals.