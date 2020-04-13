Vishnu Vishal unveils 'Mohandas' teaser

The shooting of this film will begin soon after the lockdown ends.

Vishnu Vishal unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Mohandas on his social media page and wrote, “Here's the TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER of my next, directed by @im_the_TWIST . This time the hammer is in my hands (sic).”

PS: Watch it on your laptop or TV, YouTube is restricted to 480P on now — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) April 11, 2020

The teaser begins with one of Mahatma Gandhi's quote: “The future depends on what you do today” and moves on to focus on Vishnu Vishal who plays the male lead. He is seen hammering a person to death and walking in blood-stained clothes with the hammer dripping blood. From the looks of it, Mohandas appears to be a film based on a social issue.

The core crew associated with Mohandas had earlier worked together in Kalavu. Directed by Murali Karthick, the film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Vignesh Rajagopalan, editor Kripakaran and music director KS Sundaramurthy. It will be bankrolled by Vishnu’s home banner Vishnu Vishal Studios. The shooting of this film will begin soon after the lockdown ends.

While he is waiting to hop on the sets of Mohandas, Vishnu Vishal is waiting for the release of Kaadan. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is a trilingual that is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Hindi, it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi, while in Telugu it is Aranya.

Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey-fame will be seen in the Hindi version.

Vishnu is reportedly playing a mahout in the film. Kaadan is bankrolled by Eros International. Besides this film, Vishnu also has Jagajaala Killadi and FIR in his kitty which are in different stages of production.

