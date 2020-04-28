Vishnu Vishal reveals meeting Venkat Prabhu for an opportunity in 'Chennai 28'

The director had recently shared on Twitter that it had been 13 years since 'Chennai 28' released.

Flix Kollywood

It has been 13 years since the release of the hit movie Chennai 28. Venkat Prabhu, who made his directorial debut with the film, put out the tweet, “Wow 13 years!!! #chennai28 thanks to one and all for the love for the movie and for us!! Owe u @charanproducer na!!” thanking everyone for making it a grand success.

And the tweet got an interesting reply from actor Vishnu Vishal. The star had replied, “Sar unbelievable...its been almost 14 years when i met you first for an opportunity in #chennai28...Time flies Wil always be a special film for tamil audiences...” revealing that he did try to get into the star cast but could not make it for some reason.

Sar unbelievable...its been almost 14 years when i met you first for an opportunity in #chennai28...

Time flies

Interestingly, Chennai 28, a sports drama, released in the year 2007 and Vishnu Vishal made his acting debut with Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu, also a sports drama a couple of years later.

Vishnu Vishal is currently waiting for the release of Kaadan. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is a trilingual that is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Hindi it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi, while in Tamil it is Kaadan and in Telugu it is Aranya.

Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Vishnu Vishal is reportedly playing a mahout in the film. Kaadan is bankrolled by Eros International.

Besides this film, Vishnu also has Jagajaala Killadi and FIR in his kitty that are in different stages of production. Also, he recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Mohandas on his social media page. Directed by Murali Karthick, the film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Vignesh Rajagopalan, editor Kripakaran and music director KS Sundaramurthy. It will be bankrolled by Vishnu’s home banner Vishnu Vishal Studios. The shooting of this film will begin soon after the lockdown ends.

