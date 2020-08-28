Virushka pregnancy: Danish Sait, Mrs Janaki's jokes and other hilarious memes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they were expecting a child on Thursday.

news Social media

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma made a major announcement on Thursday when they said they were expecting a child. Sharing a photo of a pregnant Anushka with Virat standing behind her, the couple said on their respective social media, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” And while congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple, it wasn’t long before the meme-makers got to work too.

Actor comedian and former radio jockey Danish Sait posted a hilarious video parodying the sensational media coverage that could happen around the pregnancy.

Comedian Abishek Kumar’s video was all about playing Mrs Janaki and other characters who are celebrating the news of another celebrity couple announcing pregnancy. The obsession with celebrity news is all to real and comes out hilariously in this video.

And then of course there were comparisons made to Taimur Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first child. They too announced that they were expecting a second child earlier this month. After the ‘Virushka’ pregnancy announcement, several memes pointed out how Taimur, who has been a media favourite, may just have ‘competition’ now.

Taimur after hearing about Virat & Anushka's baby #virushka pic.twitter.com/hHGUmHfXRA — Suhas Srinivas (@srinivas_suhas) August 27, 2020

#virushka

Virat and Anushka announced their baby birth in January.



Meanwhile taimur* pic.twitter.com/NY2uM29pS1 — Memer Singh (@Hrajput_17) August 27, 2020

After #Virushka announced that they expecting baby



Taimur to media and other twitterati: pic.twitter.com/SELwqCreV4 — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) August 27, 2020

Even Zomato jumped onto the wagon and did indulged in a punny post.

it's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 27, 2020

There were quite a few memes on pressure of making memes after Virat and Anushka made the announcement as well.

There are THREE types of pressure



1: parents pressure



2: life pressure



Then comes the ultimate thug



3: meme's pressure. #virushka pic.twitter.com/P1N04SYvCW — 爪ㄩ卄卂爪爪乇ᗪ 乙卂|ᗪ -(محمدزي (@4muhammedzaid) August 27, 2020

*After hearing #virushka pregnancy news*

Virat fans to Virat pic.twitter.com/vbBL3P9ICJ — BC Memes (@BCMemes0) August 27, 2020

There was some shade thrown at Virat’s skills as a cricketer too!

Virat and Anushka they will become parent in JAN 2021



VIRAT TO YEAR 2020 :#Virushka pic.twitter.com/wlLf4hqcVU — Logical Army (@nitin_sta) August 27, 2020

It also turns out that the dress that Anushka was wearing in the pregnancy announcement photo is reportedly sold out!

Can you guess the price of Anushka Sharma's maternity dress?

It is from an LA-based label and currently SOLD OUT!

Read details here: https://t.co/uyMI8odXIR#virushka #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/n4Ki1e0Hak August 27, 2020

Earlier in June, cricketer Hardik Pandya had also announced that he and his fiancée, model Natasa Stankovic were also expecting a child. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he said in a social media post.