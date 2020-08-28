Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they were expecting a child on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma laughingAnushka Sharma/Instagram
news Social media Friday, August 28, 2020 - 14:18
TNM Staff

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma made a major announcement on Thursday when they said they were expecting a child. Sharing a photo of a pregnant Anushka with Virat standing behind her, the couple said on their respective social media, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” And while congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple, it wasn’t long before the meme-makers got to work too.

Actor comedian and former radio jockey Danish Sait posted a hilarious video parodying the sensational media coverage that could happen around the pregnancy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Indian Media today #Virushka 

A post shared by Danish sait (@danishsait) on

Comedian Abishek Kumar’s video was all about playing Mrs Janaki and other characters who are celebrating the news of another celebrity couple announcing pregnancy. The obsession with celebrity news is all to real and comes out hilariously in this video.

And then of course there were comparisons made to Taimur Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first child. They too announced that they were expecting a second child earlier this month. After the ‘Virushka’ pregnancy announcement, several memes pointed out how Taimur, who has been a media favourite, may just have ‘competition’ now.

Even Zomato jumped onto the wagon and did indulged in a punny post.

There were quite a few memes on pressure of making memes after Virat and Anushka made the announcement as well.

There was some shade thrown at Virat’s skills as a cricketer too!

It also turns out that the dress that Anushka was wearing in the pregnancy announcement photo is reportedly sold out!

Earlier in June, cricketer Hardik Pandya had also announced that he and his fiancée, model Natasa Stankovic were also expecting a child. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he said in a social media post.

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.