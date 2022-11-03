Virat Kohli, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma nominated for ICC Player of the Month

Middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues and off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma were named on the shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October, following their Women's Asia Cup win.

Batting maestro Virat Kohli, along with the Asia Cup winning duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, were on Thursday, November 3, nominated for the ICC â€˜Player of the Monthâ€™ award in the menâ€™s and womenâ€™s categories, respectively. The nominations are for the month of October. Virat Kohli has earned a nomination for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for the very first time. Alongside Kohli, in-form South Africa batter David Miller and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza have also been nominated for the honour.

Kohli is nominated for the very first time in the ICC Player of the Month awards, and while registering 205 runs across the calendar month of October, he showed glimpses of his very best form. He looked at ease in scoring an unbeaten 62 against the Netherlands in Sydney. But the cricketing highlight of October came in the era-defining innings played in front of a full house in Melbourne as India claimed a famous four-wicket victory against Pakistan. The iconic display saw Kohli rally his side from 31 for four to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to an unforgettable score of 82 not out from 53 balls, which will go down as one of the best knocks ever seen in T20Is.

Middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues and off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma were named on the shortlist for ICC Women's Player of the Month award, following their heroics in the Women's Asia Cup for India to clinch the trophy. Apart from the two, Pakistan's Nida Dar has also been nominated for the honour.

Jemimah was previously nominated back in August thanks to her stellar displays in the Commonwealth Games, and once again she was a driving force behind India's surge to Women's Asia Cup success. When her side celebrated victory over Sri Lanka in the final, Jemimah was the leading run-scorer for the tournament, having amassed 217 runs from her eight matches at an average of 54.25. Among her top displays was the 76 she scored against the eventual finalists in the opening game, setting the tone for India's prize-winning campaign for the seventh time in the history of the tournament.

Deepti enjoyed a prolific month during the Women's Asia Cup, departing Bangladesh with the event trophy and the Player of the Tournament accolade. Her 13 wickets at a remarkable average of 7.69 underlines the consistent threat she posed with the ball, including impressive figures of three for against Pakistan and three for in the semi-final against Thailand.

