The authorities have issued a notice to the PHC medical officer and staff nurse who was seen dancing in the video, seeking an explanation.

A viral video on social media, reportedly landed a contract staff nurse working with a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rajanna Siricilla district of Telangana in trouble. The video, which was reportedly shot on Independence Day at Thangallapally Primary Health Centre in Rajanna-Sircilla district has drawn flak from higher officials. Considering the video going viral on social media as a serious matter, authorities have issued a notice to the PHC medical officer and staff nurse Rajini who was seen dancing in the video, seeking an explanation. However, nurses and several others have said that the DMHO's notices to the nurse for simply dancing, was unnecessary. According to reports, following Independence Day celebrations at the PHC, the staff nurse danced to the famous Bullettu Bandi song, by Mohana Bhogaraju.

Several people on social media also said that the notice to the staff nurse was unfair and amounts to intolerance as she was merely performing amid her colleagues as part of the celebrations. TNM has reached out to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and District Collector seeking a clarification on the reports of issuing notices to the staff nurse, but is yet to receive a response.

Reports indicate that officials may take back the notices given to the staff nurse with many people voicing support for her. People even urged state IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) to direct the officials to restrain from taking any disciplinary action against the staff nurse as she was not neglecting any of her duties. However, some people opined that the place of her dance performance should have not been the PHC.

It can be noted that staff nurses in government run hospitals have been in forefront in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic despite lack of facilities and meagre salaries. The Bullettu Bandi song earlier became very popular after a bride's dance during her marriage procession went viral on social media.

