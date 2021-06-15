Viral video shows overspeeding SUV overturning on flyover in Kanyakumari

The accident took place on a flyover near Marthandam in Kanyakumari. However, the passengers in the SUV escaped with minor injuries.

news Accident

A video of a speeding SUV crashing and turning turtle on a flyover near Marthandam in Tamil Naduâ€™s Kanyakumari has sent shock waves in the region. The video shows a Mahindra Xylo speedily overtaking a car, apparently not considering vehicles coming from the opposite side of the narrow flyover. As the Xylo overtakes the car, it is forced to avoid another car coming from the opposite direction and loses control due to the high speed and overturns on the flyover.

The video was recorded by the dashboard camera of the car that the Xylo overtook. However, the passengers in the SUV escaped the accident with minor injuries. The shocking video has gone viral on social media and has been circulating on messenger groups.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing several such accidents due to overspeeding even as the state is under a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Last December, a speeding truck killed four people and left 13 injured at Thoppur Ghat Road, bordering Dharmapuri and Salem. The truck, which was carrying a heavy payload, had rammed into 14 vehicles. However, the truck driver fled the scene after halting the vehicle.

In 2020, Tamil Nadu also topped the country in the most number of road accidents for the third year. The state saw 156 road accident cases per day and most of them took place between 6 pm and 9 pm, as per data from the National Crime Records Bureau. However, the state police said that the reason for the higher number of accidents is the up-to-date record of accidents.

While the state witnessed an increase in the number of accidents, the deaths due to accidents fell in 2020 as compared to 2019. In 2019, Tamil Nadu recorded 57,228 road accidents followed by Madhya Pradesh with 51,641 accidents and Uttar Pradesh with 37,537 accidents. Tamil Nadu saw 12,611 deaths, coming fourth after Uttar Pradesh (27,661), Maharashtra (18,524) and Madhya Pradesh (13,497).