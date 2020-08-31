Viral video of attack on Andhra journo’s house: YSRCP not involved, say cops

Police say the reporter was attacked by the family of a sexual assault survivor for attempting to mediate between them and the man who assaulted her.

A video clip of a man smashing household appliances, gas cylinders, a plastic chair among other things in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral. In the 3.07-minute-long video, the man also attempts to set a bike on fire. This video shot in Chittoor at the residence of the reporter, Venkata Narayana by his family is being portrayed as an attack by YSRCP party workers on press freedom by the opposition. However, the Chittoor police say the reporter was attacked not by men belonging to the ruling YSRCP but by the family of a sexual assault survivor as the reporter allegedly tried to mediate between the survivor and the man who assaulted her.

“This is not a political issue,” said K Lakshminarayana, inspector, Somala police station in Chittoor district. The incident took place at Palamanar on Sunday but came to light on Monday after political party leaders tweeted about the issue but put a different spin on the events that took place. “The claims that the three men were from political parties is fake news,” said the inspector.

“Five days ago, a POCSO case was registered against a school headmaster who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. He was remanded. This reporter Venkata Narayana tried to mediate between the family of the survivor and the accused,” says the officer, “The reporter’s family was inside and shot the video, their house was attacked by the girl's father, his brother and a relative,” he added.

The family of the reporter has filed a formal complaint against the three men. “We are yet to receive any complaint from the girl’s family against the reporter,” added Lakshminarayana.

On Monday, several political leaders with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tweeted claiming that the residence of journalist Venkata Narayana was attacked by party workers from the ruling YSRCP. TDP’s Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP men worked for the state Minister For Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. He also alleged that the men belonged to sand mafia, who were retaliating for exposing the death of a Dalit youth Om Pratap.

Read: AP Police register case in the suspicious death of a Dalit who abused Jagan

Nara Lokesh the TDP General Secretary alleged, “Shocked to see Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s men attack the house of journalist Venkata Narayana & vandalize his property. The goons threatened to douse the family with petrol & burn them alive. This was in retaliation for exposing Om Pratap’s death and YSRCP’ sand mafia”

Lokesh further tweeted, “The family locked themselves inside their house in terror, saving themselves from getting lynched. This is one of many ghastly acts of violence against press freedom, and proof that the ruling party is indulging in organized terror, “ The former IT minister went on to allege, “This is total lawlessness. I strongly condemn these brutal acts of terror and call for the perpetrators to be punished without political interference. Press freedom must be protected at any cost.”