While some lauded the traffic police for their efforts in not sparing even the police for violating the laws, the others felt that the whole incident was staged.

An image posted by the official Twitter handle of the RT Nagar Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru on Monday, October 17, is going viral on social media. The reason? It shows a police official from the traffic police station booking another police official for wearing a half helmet, which is prohibited on city roads, while riding a two-wheeler. “Good evening. Half helmet case booked against police. (Sic),” read the tweet of the RT Nagar traffic police station.

The tweet which garnered nearly 1,000 likes and several Retweets, was praised as well as criticised by several Twitter users. While some lauded the traffic police for their efforts in not sparing even the police for violating the laws, the others felt that the whole incident was staged.

“Sir, this has to be done more. I see many cops taking pillion cops without helmet and many cops letting them go by. Rules are to be followed to the T. (sic),” tweeted a user named Aditya, who also goes on to question why the police official was not fined for an incorrect number plate.

Several users also questioned why the police official who was booked for wearing a half helmet is seen smiling in the photograph. "He looks so happy. What a great photo opportunity. Now how about doing actual traffic management which is supposed to be your core responsibility," a user tweeted.

Meanwhile, in June this year, two traffic police officials in Bengaluru were suspended for stopping a man transporting a wash basin in his car and collecting a bribe of Rs 2,500.