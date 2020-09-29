Viral message says Bengaluru police seeking info on bachelor tenants, cops deny

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant clarified even if any cop has given any such oral instruction, it has no credence.

A screenshot of a notice purportedly issued by an apartment association in Bengaluru’s Whitefield asking residents to share personal details of bachelor tenants has gone viral and triggered much outrage. The notice further said that the local police have asked details of all tenants, especially bachelors and spinsters, as many such people living alone have been found to be consuming drugs.

While the apartment association which purportedly issued this notice is yet to be identified, police have denied any involvement. Responding to a query on the “notice”, Bengaluru City Police on Twitter said that neither Kadugodi Police or Whitefield Police has issued such a notice.

Clarification: Please be informed that no such notice/ circular has been issued by Whitefield and Kadugodi Police Stations. September 29, 2020

The note claims that residents are supposed to provide the police with the “name, contact number and flat number of bachelors/spinsters”. In addition, their vehicle numbers are also to be provided if they are going out or coming in late at night. Further residents are asked to report “suspicious activities like late night parties, drug consumption or storage or buying/selling the same”.

The note which is also a clear case of moral policing also says, “Police affirmed to not worry….even if your suspicion goes wrong…” and that the police will carry random searches in all apartments in the Kadugodi area.

Speaking with TNM, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, denied knowledge about the particular notice and questioned the veracity of the contents.

“We need to know which policeman has said this. If this is an oral advice given by a policeman, then it has no credence. I don’t think any policeman will be stupid enough to do this? If the police have to maintain surveillance, they will do it anyway,” he told TNM.

The Commissioner also clarified that the police need a warrant under CrPC (criminal procedure code) 165 for a search to be carried out in an ongoing investigation and have to record the reason and subsequently satisfy the court about the need for such a warrant.

ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Whitefield Manoj Kumar also denied knowledge of any such instruction given by the police to apartment associations. He also said, “Random searches based on no proper grounds cannot be done. Only when there is information from an accused or a witness that something is hidden somewhere, we can conduct a search and seizure operation.”

While police denied any development, some residents TNM spoke to alleged that police are keeping an informal database of bachelors and foreign nationals who stay as tenants in light of high-profile drug cases and increased seizures of contrabands.