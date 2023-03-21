Support us

Twitter user Caleb shared his story on Twitter as a cautionary message to startup founders who believe in "working hard, partying harder."

Image of drunk startup employee Twitter
A Twitter post by user Caleb Friesen has sparked a debate online after he shared a story of a Bengaluru startup employee passing out and choking on his own vomit at a bar while the rest of his team partied. According to Caleb, he ran to the employee's rescue after noticing the young man convulsing, while his colleagues appeared more focused on partying.

Caleb shared his story on Twitter as a cautionary message to startup founders who believe in "working hard, partying harder." According to him, the employee's colleagues appeared more focused on partying, with one saying, "Bro, what a party animal, he's wasted!"

Caleb advised startup founders to always send a sober supervisor to keep an eye on the group and ensure everyone's safety. He was eventually able to find team members "sober and responsible enough" to realise the gravity of the situation and help the employee.

While some users expressed concern for the man's well-being and agreed with Friesen's message of caution, others pointed out that blaming the founder for the incident is unnecessary. One user said, “I have had to continually fight strong objections to our company policy of no booze in official parties. This is one reason, but there are others. I keep imagining the worst-case scenario in case just one person gets into serious trouble. I must say I am in a hopeless minority. (sic)”

