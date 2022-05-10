Violent protests, an MP's death and arson: Top developments from Sri Lanka

An all-island curfew, which was scheduled to be lifted on Tuesday, was extended until Wednesday as arson attacks were reported from most parts of the country.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, May 9, after clinging to power for weeks. This came following unprecedented anti-government protests demanding his ouster as well as against the administration led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's worst economic crisis. His resignation automatically annulled the Cabinet and the country is currently being run by the President. Mahinda, in his resignation letter, said that he is stepping down to pave the way for the All-Party Interim Government to be formed.

Mahinda Rajapaksaâ€™s resignation came hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, which prompted authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy troops in the capital.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This was the second time that an emergency was declared. In the current state of emergency, the troops are given extensive powers to arrest people.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of Gotabaya and Mahinda. Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Here are all the developments so far:

> Due to Mahinda Rajapaksaâ€™s supporters attacking peaceful anti-government protesters, at least eight people have been killed. The Colombo national hospital said at least 217 people had been admitted for treatment.

> Mahinda Rajapaksa is facing calls for arrest from Opposition politicians for inciting violence. He has been accused by the Opposition of inciting the ruling party mobs to attack peaceful protesters by making a defiant speech while addressing several thousands of his supporters to deflect calls for his resignation.

The same sentiments were expressed by former President Maithripala Sirisena and the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party leader Ranjith Madduma Bandara. â€œHe must be arrested for encouraging violence. There was no reason to attack the peaceful protesters," Sirisena said.

> Properties owned by many other Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) politicians were attacked following the violent attacks on peaceful protestors in Colombo's GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama protest sites. The offices and properties of several former ministers and pro-Rajapaksa politicians were set on fire in many parts of the country.

The offices of former minister Johnston Fernando in Kurunegala and Colombo were attacked by angry crowds. His taverns were also set on fire. The residence of former minister Nimal Lanza was attacked while Mayor Saman Lal Fernando's residence was set on fire.

Ruling party Trade Leader Mahinda Kahandagamage's residence in Colombo was also attacked. He was seen leading the charge on the two protest sites earlier in the day, reports said.

The house of Puttalam MP Santha Nishantha was completely destroyed in an arson attack.

> The ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota was set on fire by anti-government protesters. Video footage showed the entire house of Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city burning as protesters hooted, the Daily Mirror reported. Mahinda's House in Kurunegala was also set on fire by protesters while a mob also destroyed D A Rajapaksa Memorial - constructed in memory of the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya - in Medamulana, Hambantota.

> Amarakeerthi Athukorala, a SLPP MP from the Polonnaruwa district who was surrounded by anti-government groups in the northwestern town of Nittambuwa, opened fire on protesters. When the angry mobs toppled the car, he fled and took refuge in a building and died allegedly by suicide. Later, the lawmaker and his personal security officer were found dead, the police said.

In a separate case, two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at the residence of the Chairman of the Weeraketiya Pradeshiya Sabha, police said.

> Mahinda Rajapaksa vacated the Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister, on Tuesday morning, according to media reports. The police on Monday, May 9, used tear gas and fired in the air to stop a mob that was trying to break into Temple Trees.

> Trade unions have announced that they would launch a continuous strike from Tuesday to protest against the government-backed crackdown on the peaceful protests.

Opposition parties have urged the reconvening of Parliament before the scheduled date of May 17.

With inputs from PTI