Violence ahead of Andhra civic polls: Election Commission transfers 2 Collectors

The SEC also ordered the transfer of Guntur Rural and Tirupati Urban superintendents of police with immediate effect.

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday ordered the immediate transfer of the Collectors of Guntur and Chittoor districts following complaints of 'large-scale irregularities' and outbreak of violence in the process for conduct of elections to rural and urban local bodies.

Acting on complaints from opposition parties, the SEC cracked the whip, even as the elections, slated for later this month, were put off in view of the threat of coronavirus.

A release from the SEC said that State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar ordered the suspension of Macherla police inspector for ''failure'' to discharge his duties effectively. The SEC ordered the transfer of Palamaneru sub-divisional police officer and circle inspectors of Punganur, Tadipatri and Rayadurgam, the release added.

Opposition parties in the state have filed a series of complaints with the SEC about the alleged biased actions of the officials concerned in the backdrop of violence in several districts and ''denial'' of opportunity to opposition candidates to file their nominations for the local body elections.

On March 11, violent incidents were reported from different districts, the last day for filing of nominations to the local body polls. It was alleged that ruling YSRCP workers were involved in the attacks in which Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena leaders were injured, a charge rejected by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Kumar told the media that the elections were being postponed for six weeks, but the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would remain in force during this period.

The elections to rural local bodies and urban local bodies were scheduled to be held on March 21 and March 23 respectively. Polling for Panchayats was scheduled to be held in two phases on March 27 and 29.

The Commissioner said there was a possibility of the virus being spread through ballot papers to be used for the polling. He said a decision on the new dates would be taken later after a review of the situation in six weeks.

