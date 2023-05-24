Violations in appointment of teachers, award of PhD degrees will be checked: UGC

A standing committee was constituted to monitor the appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees in HEIs.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to check violations in the appointment of teachers and award of doctoral degrees in higher educational institutions (HEIs). UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told IANS on Wednesday about the Commission's decision taken at its 568th meeting. A standing committee was constituted to monitor the appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees in HEIs.

According to the UGC Chairman, the Committee will meet at regular intervals, select a few institutions, collect information regarding the faculty appointments and award of PhD degrees, verify documents to ascertain whether the process of appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees are in conformity with UGC regulations, and recommend appropriate actions in case of violations.

"As the regulations prescribe minimum standards required to be maintained by HEIs, any violation of the regulations results in the inevitable decline of higher education standards. The UGC takes such violations very seriously and intends to take appropriate measures to control violations of UGC regulations," Jagadesh Kumar said.

The regulations that are currently in operation are UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018. Another is the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022.

"Both regulations set the conditions for determining and maintaining standards in selecting candidates for the appointment of teachers and quality of research degrees awarded in HEIs and are mandatory. However, despite the regulations, complaints from stakeholders about violations are not uncommon," Jagadesh Kumar added.