‘Vindictive and shameful’: Politicians react to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison by a Gujarat court for his comments against PM Modi but was granted bail the same day and given 30 days to appeal to a higher court.

Several political leaders have reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament on Friday, March 24. This comes after he was convicted by a Guajart court on Thursday for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign in Karnataka in 2019. However, the court granted bail to him on the same day, and his sentence was suspended, and he was given 30 days to appeal to the higher courts.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reacted by saying that the BJP tried to disqualify Rahul in all ways. “They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee probe). If needed we'll go to jail to save democracy,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien, in a video message, said the BJP is desperate to silence the voice of the opposition. “We know they are desperate. We know they want to silence the voices. We know they will go to all kinds of lows. But this is the lowest of the low. The lowest since 1950. Terrible. The lowest in parliamentary democracy; the history of parliamentary democracy. BJP, how low can you go? Mr modi and Mr shah, BJP, shame on you! Shame,” he said.

“Disqualification of Mr @RahulGandhi from the Lok Sabha is a vengeful action with which they want to silence the opposition. Our voices will only become louder, and our bond against forces that disrespect the tenets of democracy will only become stronger. We stand with him,” said MP Kanimozhi.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stated that with all due respect to the judiciary, Rahul Gandhi’s conviction is excessive and will have far-reaching consequences. “This non-stop targeting of opposition leaders is condemnable & it won’t silence the voices who speak for the people & refuse to be ji huzoor of the government. Vindictive and shameful action against Sh Rahul Gandhi. This disqualification yet again proves that we are living in the times of caged democracy (sic),” she said.

Condemning the action, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram said, “The haste, crudeness & rashness in the manner in which the @LokSabhaSectt has acted with regard to @RahulGandhi clearly showcases the state of our “democracy”.”

"In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.