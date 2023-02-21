Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram case: Madras HC asks cops to file action taken report

A division bench of Justices MM Sundar and M Nirmal Kumar sought the ATR on a habeas corpus filed in the case of a missing inmate.

news News

The Madras High Court, on Monday, February 20, directed the Tamil Nadu police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram case in a week. There are allegations of sexual assault, torture, and trafficking of mentally unstable patients from the ashram to other places of the country in the case. A division bench of Justices MM Sundar and M Nirmal Kumar sought the ATR on a habeas corpus filed in the case of a missing inmate.

The case was filed by US based resident Salim Khan stating that his father-in-law Jawahirullah, who was admitted to the ashram, went missing. He registered a complaint with the Kedar police and an FIR was registered. The petitioner approached the court after there was no progress in the case.

As the division bench directed the police to produce Jubin Baby who ran the Ashram before the court, Additional Public Prosecutor, R Muniyapparaj said that Jubin had been arrested and was under judicial custody. The prosecutor also informed the court that video conference of the accused was not possible. The court then asked the police to produce the Action Taken Report (ATR). Tamil Nadu Director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu has transferred the case to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) but the possibility of the case being transferred to the CBI is high.

National Commission for Women (NCW) senior coordinator Kanchan Kattar, on Saturday, February 18, confirmed that there were at least two cases of sexual assault at the Anbu Jothi Ashram. She also said that a committee was constituted and an inquiry is ongoing.

Read: Sexual assault, attacks using monkeys, and more: The horrors at Anbu Jothi Ashram in TN