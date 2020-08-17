Villages in Telangana, AP cut off as Godavari crosses danger mark, relief ops underway

Central Water Commission officials have warned that the water level of Godavari river could reach 63 feet on Monday night as heavy inflows continued from catchment areas.

news Floods

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been receiving incessant rains for the last several days. As a result, several reservoirs in both states have reported very heavy inflow of water. Godavari and Krishna rivers have been in spate due to heavy rainfall, with the former crossing the flood warning mark.

Godavari river breaches 60 feet-mark

Heavy rains continued to lash Telangana for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. The Godavari river was flowing above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam, inundating several low-lying areas.

As of 6 pm on Monday, the Bhadrachalam dam, built across the Godavari river, recorded a water level of 61.60 feet and the trend is expected to rise further. A third-level warning was issued after the water level rose above 53 feet. Two days ago, the river breached the first flood warning level of 43 feet when it touched 45 feet. The second flood warning level is 48 feet.

Central Water Commission (CWC) officials have warned that the water level could reach 63 feet on Monday night as massive inflows continued from catchment areas.

Speaking to TNM, an official said that it was for the first time since 2013 that the water level had crossed 60 feet. On August 3, 2013, the water level had reached 61.6 feet.

According to officials, the water level in the river has breached the 70 feet mark twice. On August 16, 1986, the water level in the river had reached 75.6 feet. On August 24, 1990, the level reached 70.8 feet. There were only four occasions when the water level of the river breached the 60 feet-mark.

The Godavari water levels at Kunavaram, Polavaram and Dowlaiswaram also were reported to be rising. A third-level warning, which is the final warning, has been issued at Dowlaiswaram in Rajahmundry district of Andhra Pradesh.

Because of the rising water levels, several villages have been cut-off due to the overflowing of streams and rivulets. Authorities regulated traffic between Khammam and Bhadrachalam while transport to tribal areas in the district came to a complete halt. A similar situation prevails in East Godavari where 37 villages are cut-off from the mainland.

Krishna river rising in Prakasam area

The water levels of Krishna river at Sunkesula and Pulichintala are reported to be falling, this after it saw massive inflow in the last few days. In Srisailam and Nagarjunsagar, the trend was reported to be steady. However, in Prakasam, the water level reached the full capacity of 3.07 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and the trend reported to be rising.

Preparedness by states

In West Godavari and East Godavari districts, five State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed to tackle emergencies. According to an official release by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), “The present situation is under control, and the department is closely monitoring the flood situation in the 27-flood prone mandals in East Godavari. In West Godavari, a total of 67 habitations have been affected by the floods. One National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team consisting of 25 members had reached East Godavari and were on standby.”

Incessant rains continued in parts of the state resulting in flooding of low-lying areas, especially north and east Telangana.

Meanwhile, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers are regularly taking stock of the situation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the Godavari flood situation and asked officials to provide all relief to the people. He also asked officials to take extra care as the state continues to fight the pandemic.

An official release from the CMO said, “During a review meeting held on the flood situation with the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts, the Chief Minister said that there should be preparedness from the official side, and succour should be provided to people living in low-lying areas. He said that people in the relief camps should get all needed help, and there should be no difficulty in procuring essential commodities. As COVID-19 is also prevalent, the officials should take double care, and NDRF teams should be placed at vulnerable points, and expenditure should not come in the way to provide help to the needy.”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was also regularly reviewing the situation. According to the Chief Minister's Office, he was obtaining the information from the districts and giving instructions and suggestions accordingly.

The meteorological department forecast is that heavy to very heavy rains will continue for the next three to four days, the CMO said. KCR has already put the official machinery in the state on high alert.

READ: Three rescued from farm in Andhra by NDRF after river floods