Vikram to recommence work on Gautham Menon’s 'Dhruva Natchathiram'

Vikram will most likely start dubbing for his portions from next month.

It is going to be a very busy year for Vikram, who has been literally jumping from one film set to another. The latest update is that the actor will be recommencing work on Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.

The shooting of Dhruva Natchathiram was completed long back but the film is yet to release due to some financial problems involving its producer. According to reliable sources, the post-production work of the film is in full swing and Vikram will most likely start dubbing for his portions from next month.

Tipped to be the biggest film in Gautham Menon’s career, the film also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh. Actor-filmmaker Parthieban has been confirmed to play a pivotal role. The makers have kept the identity of the film’s antagonist a secret as they have roped in someone very unusual for the role.

Gautham awaits the release of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy-fame Varun in the lead. Touted to be an action thriller it is said that the film would be different from what Gautham had done before.

On the other hand, Vikram is currently busy shooting for his next with director Ajay Gnanamuthu titled Cobra. Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project marks the first time collaboration between Vikram and Ajay. Ajay is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

The film will have Vikram starring in 7 different avatars such as a politician and an old man, among other characters. Interestingly, the cast of the film also includes former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, making his Tamil debut as an actor. KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty will also make her Tamil debut in the film.

Vikram also has filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film went on the floor last December.

(Content provided by Digital Native)