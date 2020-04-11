Vikram is not quitting films

The versatile actor already has a list of movies that he has signed up for.

Flix Kollywood

Rumours on social media platforms spread the news that Chiyaan Vikram was contemplating quitting films to focus on the career growth of his son Dhruv Vikram. Taking note of this rumour spreading like wildfire, Vikram’s publicist released a statement rubbishing the claims.

The statement reads, “This is to inform you that a news report published by a leading media house on actor Vikram is absolutely false and completely baseless. Shocked to see this and wondering how people can publish such false news without bothering to check with official source.”

The press note confirms that Vikram is very much involved in the projects he had on his hands. The actor was shooting for the film Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu until the lockdown was announced. Major portions of the film have been shot and reports are that the team will be filming a few more scenes after the lockdown is lifted.



It may be noted here that popular cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with this Vikram starrer. On roping in Irfan for Cobra, the director had said in an interview to the Times of India that he was scouting for a suitable actor who needed to look like a Turk and felt that the cricketer would be the apt choice. Irfan Pathan will be playing the role of a Turkish Interpol agent.

The director said that he had to do all the convincing and eventually, the cricketer agreed to do the role. The Oscar award winner AR Rahman is composing music for Cobra and he has composed three songs for the album so far. Cobra is scheduled to hit the silver screens later this year.

Besides Cobra, Vikram has the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan and Gautam Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram. The actor is said to be doing another film for producer Lalith’s Seven Screen Studios as well.

(Content provided by Digital Native)