Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu's ‘Cobra’ first look to be released in February

Flix Kollywood

The award-winning actor Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu are teaming up for a film and expectations are high on it. Titled Cobra, which marks the first time collaboration between Vikram and Ajay, the title was revealed last month.

Recently, there were reports that the film's first look will be unveiled on Sunday, January 26, to coincide with Republic Day. Refuting rumours and updating about the progress of the film, director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to Twitter saying that the first look poster of the film will be unveiled in February. Ajay tweeted, "Naanga eppo 26th First look nu sonnom?? Dear CVFs #Cobra is shaping up in the best and biggest way possible. The team is working continuously for a quality product!! You can expect first look and other updates from Feb!

There are rumours that Vikram might be seen playing a photographer in the film which will be an out-and-out action-thriller.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame playing the romantic interest. Cricketer Irfan Pathan will be making his acting debut with this flick and has an important role to play in it. Irfan Pathan recently wrapped up shooting for the film. There are also reports that actor Teejay, who played the roles of Dhanush's elder son in Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran, has been roped in to play a pivotal role, while it is not confirmed yet.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the film is expected to hit the screens by April 2020. Oscar winner AR Rahman is composing music for Cobra and we hear that he has composed three songs for the album so far and Sivakumar Vijayan will be responsible for cinematography.

