Vijayawada supermarket fined Rs 10,000 after customers found not wearing masks

Civic authorities conducted an inspection after receiving a complaint over non-compliance of COVID-19 norms.

news Coronavirus

A supermarket in Vijayawada was fined Rs 10,000 by civic authorities for failing to implement mask compliance norms with their customers. Authorities of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation inspected Spencerâ€™s supermarket in Central Excise Colony, after receiving a complaint that COVID-19 rules were not being followed. On finding that people were entering the building without masks, VMC officials imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the store for not mandating the use of masks during business hours. VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said that all commercial establishments have been instructed to implement the â€˜No Mask No Entryâ€™ rule, and those who violate the rule will be fined.

While the number of COVID-19 cases have been dropping in Krishna district and across the state, having a relaxed and negligent attitude could lead to a resurgence of cases, VMC officials said. The Commissioner also announced that mobile teams of the civic body have been formed to identify and fine people wandering without masks in public places.

In the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Saturday, August 21, a total of 1,217 COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 related deaths were officially recorded in the state. Of these, Krishna district alone recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Krishna district has been among the worst affected districts so far, with the second highest official COVID-19 death toll of 1,278 after Chittoor district.

More than 2.63 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which around 1.94 crore were of the first dose and 69,82,643 were the second dose. While night curfew has been relaxed by an hour, with restrictions from 11 pm to 6 am, curfew has been extended till September 4, following a review of the COVID-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.

