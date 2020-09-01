In view of law and order issues, Vijayawada City police have placed section 144 (CrPC) prohibitory orders in the commissionerate limits. According to city police, the prohibitory orders will come into force from Tuesday.

A press release from Commissioner of Policeâ€™s (CoP) office said "In part of prior security measures, to see no breach of public life, law and order and to see no occurrence of untoward instances in Vijayawada city police commissionerate limits, CP B Srinivasulu has issued prohibitory orders for 45 days ie; from September 1 to November 15 under section 144 (2) of Criminal Procedure Code.

The statement said that the prohibitory orders were also meant for smooth movement of traffic in the city.

CoP stated that gathering of five or more people is not allowed and no one should venture out with sticks or other deadly weapons within city limits. Those who breach the rules will be liable for action under the law.

Vijayawada City Police in view of the situation, keeps imposing Section 144 prohibitory orders periodically. In several instances, city police have placed prohibitory orders in sensitive places across the state. The city has also seen Section 144 orders recently as well following the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions in the backdrop of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, city police are also conducting special drives to ensure that people out on the roads follow COVID-19 guidelines for public safety, in view of the growing number of cases in city limits. To this end, the city police are identifying the people who are roaming without face masks and registering cases under relevant sections. On Monday alone, 138 cases were registered against such people and Rs 11,500 was collected as fine for flouting the rules.

As on Monday, the state has as many as 1,00,276 active cases against 3,969 total deaths.