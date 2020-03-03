Vijayawada police arrest trio accused of committing 8 burglaries in city

Police said that two of the accused have a history of committing crimes together in Hyderabad, Khammam and Rachakonda.

Vijayawada police have cracked the mystery of several house break-ins and thefts that have recently occurred in different parts of the city. Police arrested a group of three men from Telangana who were involved in at least eight different thefts in the city, and many more in Andhra and Telangana.

According to Vijayawada police, two of the accused, Shankar (25) and Rama Rao (51), were partners in crime for a long time. After committing several night-time thefts in Hyderabad, Khammam, Rachakonda, Uppal and other parts of Telangana, the duo was arrested. Once they were out of jail, they shifted base to Vijayawada, recruiting Srinivasa Rao (53), the third accused as a ‘receiver’.

Police said that the three men had rented a house in Ayodhyanagar. At night, Shankar and Rama Rao would walk around the city, identifying locked houses, breaking into them and stealing valuables, police said. They would then hand over the valuables to Srinivasa Rao, who would manage to sell them in Hyderabad, New Indian Express reported.

The three men were found to have committed four thefts in Patamata, two in Satyanarayanapuram, one in Ibrahimpatnam and one more in Ajit Singh Nagar. Police have seized 186 grams of gold, 210 grams of silver, and cash, amounting to Rs 5,80,000, apart from three bikes.

All three accused are from Telangana. While Shankar is from Wanaparthy, Rama Rao is from Khairatabad, and Srinivasa Rao is from Medchal. Shankar and Rama Rao were apprehended when the Patamata police patrolling the streets on Sunday night found their movements to be suspicious.

In the past, the trio were also found to have committed six such crimes in Guntur, three in Hyderabad, and one in Prakasam district.

