Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple trust member resigns after liquor bottles found in car

Around 280 bottles of liquor were found in the car, which were allegedly smuggled into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.

A member of the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple trust board resigned on Thursday, after police found liquor bottles allegedly being smuggled in a vehicle registered in her name. On Wednesday, 280 bottles of liquor were found in a vehicle belonging to Ch Venkata Naga Varalakshmi, close to her residence in Jaggayyapeta of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the liquor, worth nearly Rs 40,000, was being smuggled into Andhra from the neighbouring state of Telangana.

Temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu said that the board supports Varalakshmi’s decision to resign out of “moral responsibility”. “We are in government appointed posts. We do not wish to bring a bad name to the government, or to offend the sentiments of the devotees. It's our responsibility to behave in a way that brings good name to Chief Minister Jagan and his government,” Sominaidu said.

“She is resigning out of moral responsibility. I approve this decision and think it is the right decision until the truth comes out,” he added. He also said that Varalakshmi had submitted her resignation on the instruction of Jaggayyapeta MLA from YSRCP Samineni Udayabhanu.

Varalakshmi has reportedly claimed that she was unaware of the liquor being placed in her car. She has said that she had merely instructed her driver to fill fuel in the vehicle and to park it in a nearby apartment, where she had rented a parking space. Police have reportedly arrested the driver, and are also questioning Varalakshmi’s husband. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Act 2020.

The Kanaka Durga temple, or Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, is located on the banks of the Krishna river in Vijayawada. It is one of the most popular and widely visited temples in the state, after the Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

Watch: Kanaka Durga temple trust board chairman speaks about the resignation