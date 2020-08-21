Vijayawada fire: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for info on absconding hospital mgmt

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu said that the hospital management has not been cooperating with the investigation.

Vijayawada police have announced a reward of upto Rs 1 lakh for anyone who can provide information on the absconding management personnel of Ramesh Hospitals, in relation to the investigation into the fire accident at a COVID Care Centre. On August 9, a fire accident that occurred in the early hours of the morning killed ten people. The accident happened at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada, which was being run as a COVID Care Centre by Ramesh Hospitals to provide basic medical services to patients with mild symptoms.

Three persons were arrested a day after the accident, including the COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Ramesh Hospitals Kodali Raja Gopala Rao, and many people have been questioned as part of the investigation since then. However, more than ten days since the accident, Vijayawada police have said that the higher level management personnel have not been cooperating with the investigation.

On Thursday, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu told the media, “If the hospital management has no culpability, they should tell us. They are not telling us anything, other than giving us one letter. We need more documents,” he said.

He also said that while the hospital management has spoken about an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the hotel management, no copies of the MoU have been shown to the police, in spite of serving notices under Section 91 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (summons to produce document). “The hospital management is not available, from all levels … They are not cooperating. That is why we are looking for them, especially the top management … If the management does not cooperate, suspicions will arise,” he said.

He also said that several special teams have been formed, and are looking for the hospital management in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other parts of Andhra Pradesh. “The main issue in this case is the investigation. The culprits and suspects are not cooperating with the investigation,” Commissioner Srinivasulu said.

“Ten people have died, just because they got admitted to the centre while trusting Ramesh Hospitals. Need to bring justice to them … If anyone has any information, they will be given a reward up to Rs 1 lakh,” the Commissioner said.

A few days ago, police said that several members of the top management of Ramesh Hospitals, including the Managing Director Dr Ramesh Babu Pothoneni and a few members of his family, have locked their residences in the city and have gone absconding. The FIR in the incident, registered based on a complaint from the Vijayawada Central tehsildar, names the 'management' of Ramesh Hospitals and Hotel Swarna Palace as the accused or suspected parties. Three days after the incident, police had said that the exact individuals who are culpable in the incident are yet to be zeroed in after investigating further and gathering details like whose name the hospital has been registered under.