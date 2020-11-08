Vijayawada Divya murder case: Accused produced in court 21 days after crime

Budgi Nagrendra Babu allegedly stabbed V Divya Tejaswini, an engineering student, 13 times before attempting to take his own life in October.

news Crime

Budgi Nagrendra Babu allegedly stabbed V Divya Tejaswini, an engineering student, 13 times before attempting to take his own life in October.

Budgi Nagendra Babu, the accused in the murder of V Divya Tejaswini, an engineering student from Vijaywada of Andhra Pradesh, was produced in the metropolitan sessions court on Saturday and was remanded to judicial custody. He was arrested on Friday by the Vijayawada police, 21 days after he recovered from injuries sustained to his wrist and neck in an attempt to take his own life after he allegedly stabbed Divya to death.

On October 15, at Vijayawadaâ€™s Christurajapuram, Nagendra allegedly forced his entry into Divya's home when her family was away, and stabbed her 13 times with a knife before attempting to take his own life. According to the post-mortem report, some of the wounds on her body include injuries to her throat, abdomen and hands. Nagendra was found with injuries to his neck and wrist and was shifted to a hospital in Guntur district. The police also found a piece of cloth tied to the fan at the crime scene.

Divya was studying at an engineering college in Bhimavaram, and had been staying at her home in Vijayawada since the lockdown began.

Nagendra used to live in the same neighbourhood and he allegedly stalked Divya. His relatives, however, claim that both of them were in a relationship and had subsequently gotten married and made a suicide pact.

The Vijayawada Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) VV Naidu speaking to The New Indian Express, said the accused has not produced any evidence to support the claim of marriage.

The official said that the investigation is complete and that the charge-sheet is expected to be filed at the earliest under the Disha Act. The police had registered a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 449 (house-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code at the time when the crime was reported.

Nagendra will be isolated and a COVID-19 test will be carried out before he is transferred to jail, reported TV 9.