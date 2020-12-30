Vijayawada bans public New Year celebrations

Wine shops will close by 8 pm and bars and restaurants will close by 11 pm on New Yearâ€™s eve.

The Vijayawada city police have banned public celebrations on New Yearâ€™s Eve, and have refused permissions to organise events or public gatherings. All celebrations should be restricted to their houses, said the police. A statement issued by Commissioner B Sreenivasulu cited the second wave of COVID-19 and the new variant of coronavirus as the reasons for restricting the celebrations.

Wine shops will close by 8 pm and bars and restaurants will close by 11 pm on New Yearâ€™s eve. The police also said that strict action will be taken against those who sell alcohol to those below 21 years of age. All regular business and commercial shops should also be shut by 10 pm.

Gatherings will not be allowed at Bandar Road and the Prakasam Barrage as well, and people are not allowed to hold cake cuttings in public places.

Police have warned that strict action will be taken against those who create public nuisance, burst firecrackers in public, drink and drive or drive without a helmet. The police have said that the number of patrol vans and bandobast has also been increased to maintain peace in the city.

A 47-year-old woman, who recently travelled from the UK via train to Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Rajahmundry, tested positive for the new UK variant of COVID-19 virus. However, officials say that there is no further spread of the new variant as of now. In view of these conditions, the police are requesting the public to avoid gatherings, which would enhance the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 3,383 active COVID-19 cases. Andhra Pradesh had reported 326 fresh cases of coronavirus, 364 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The total confirmed positives in the state stand at 8,81,599 after a total of 1.17 crore samples were tested, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.53%. The total recoveries increased to 8,71,116 and the toll to 7,100.