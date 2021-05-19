Vijayakant admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, DMDK says itâ€™s a routine checkup

Vijayakant had reportedly complained of breathlessness.

Actor and DMDK chief Vijayakant was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to reports, Vijayakant was admitted to the MIOT Hospital at 3am after he complained of breathlessness. DMDK, however, issued a statement later on Wednesday stating that â€˜Captainâ€™ as he is fondly known, was admitted for a routine checkup and he will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

In a statement, the DMDK party said, "DMDK chief 'Captain' Vijayakant is admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for undergoing routine medical checks. Currently, the hospital has informed us that Captain is in good health." "They have also said that Vijayakant will be discharged and he will return home within a day or two," the statement added. DMDK also requested the party cadre to not believe in rumours about Vijayakantâ€™s health.

Vijayakant had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last year and was admitted at the MIOT hospital in Manapakkam. The actor-turned-politician, who has pre-existing health conditions such as kidney and liver-related ailments, went on to recovery from COVID-19. At the time, he was suspected to have contracted the infection while participating in the party's 16th annual day celebration. Vijayakant along with his wife DMDK womenâ€™s wing leader Premalatha Vijayakant and DMDK leader Sudhish had participated in the event and hoisted the party flag.

While the DMDK chief did not contest in the 2021 Assembly election, his wife Premalatha Vijayakant unsuccessfully stood from Virudhachalam. DMDK had tied up with TTV Dhinakaranâ€™s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in 2021 Assembly elections after breaking its ties with the AIADMK over seat-sharing. DMDK contested in 60 seats but drew a blank in 2021. Vijayakant, who has been in poor health, largely kept away from the campaign trail, with Premalatha leading the party in the 2021 polls.