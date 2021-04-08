Vijay takes off to Georgia to resume shooting for ‘Thalapathy 65’

The Nelson Dhilipkumar directorial stars actor Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Vijay, who is fondly known as ‘Thalapathy’ recently became the talk of the town after he arrived at his polling booth on a bicycle in order to cast his vote to elect Tamil Nadu’s 16th Legislative Assembly on April 6. Photos and videos of the actor taken at the polling booth, instantly became viral. Fans started speculating that the actor arrived at the polling booth on a bicycle to protest the surge in petrol and diesel prices. However, the actor’s PR team clarified that Vijay took a bicycle ride to cast his vote since the location is only a street away from his residence.

Once again, Vijay’s photos have gone viral. This time, photos of the actor were taken while he was spotted at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday. The actor has reportedly taken off to Georgia to complete shooting for his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapthy 65.

The actor is seen wearing a red checked shirt and black mask. Fans have been using hashtags such as #Vijay, #Thalapathy and #Thalapathy65 to share photos and videos of the actor clicked at Chennai International Airport.

Recently, the movie kickstarted with a pooja that took place at the Sun Tv studio in Chennai on March 31. Sun Pictures took to Twitter to share photos from the event.

Thalapathy 65 is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, who is currently awaiting the release of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor. Actor Pooja Hegde, who made her Kollywood debut with the 2012 superhero movie Mugamoodi, will be starring opposite Vijay in the upcoming movie.

The makers haven’t revealed the genre of the movie, but it is likely to be an action- packed entertainer. Initially, it was reported that AR Murugadoss might helm the project but since his previous project with Vijay Sarkar, did not do well at the box office, AR Murugadoss and the production house had a difference of opinion about the budget for the film.

Thalapathy 65 has music by popular composer Anirudh Ravichander and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.