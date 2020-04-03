Vijay Sethupathi’s look in 'Uppena' revealed

Vijay Sethupathi, a big star in the Tamil film industry, is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Telugu movie, Uppena as reported earlier. Earlier, the star had made his debut in Tollywood with a cameo in the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which he had shared the screen space with the megastar Chiranjeevi.

However, in Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a pivotal role and his look in the film was unveiled on April 1. He is seen sporting a white shirt and dhoti, stylishly sitting on a chair and smoking a cigarette. Reports are that he will be playing the heroine’s dad in Uppena.

The shooting of this film began in early 2019 but its progress was slow due to several changes in the script. At one point of time, there were reports that Vijay Sethupathi opted out of the film due to call sheet issues. But eventually, he took up the role.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother, Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his acting debut with Uppena. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this venture with Shamdaat cranking the camera and Navin Nooli doing the edits.

Uppena is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, CV Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film was slated for release on April 2 but with the coronavirus scare, it has been postponed. The new release date is expected to be revealed soon.

