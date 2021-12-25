Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif sign movie with director Sriram Raghavan

Titled ‘Merry Christmas’, the film will see Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif collaborating for the first time.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi are set to work together for the first time in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, titled, Merry Christmas. Tips Industries, which will back the film in collaboration with Matchbox Pictures, shared the news on social media. ”Winter Chills + Festive Thrill = #MerryChristmas 2022 winter promises a thrilling experience with #SriramRaghavan's next. #KatrinaKaif and @VijaySethuOffl will come together in this film produced by @RameshTaurani and #SanjayRoutray," the banner tweeted.

Alongside the tweet, the production house posted a group photo of the two actors, Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. Katrina Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal earlier this month, also shared the news and expressed her excitement about working with Raghavan, best known for hits such as Ek Hasina Thi, Badlapur and Andhadhun.

"New Beginnings. Back on set with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, he is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif also said she is equally thrilled to be teaming up for the first time with Vijay Sethupathi, who is known for his performances in films like Sundarapandian, Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Vikram Vedha and Super Deluxe. "Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani," she added.

The film went on floors this week with the first schedule being extensively shot in Mumbai. Merry Christmas is set to release in theatres on December 23, 2022. Further details about the languages the film will be shot and released in are awaited.

Katrina was last seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi that released in 2021. The film starred actor Akshay Kumar as ATS chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the lead, while actors Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer formed the rest of the cast. She also has films like Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot in the kitty.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Sethupathi who is on a signing spree has a number of films lined up in multiple languages.