Vijay Sampla takes charge as Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Vijay Sampla served as the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment from 2014-19.

Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla on Wednesday assumed the charge of Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). Talking to the media after assuming office, Sampla said he will work incessantly to safeguard the interests and the rights of the SC community.

"The Commission will work not only to ensure justice to the SCs but will also remain proactive to prevent any form of injustice to the community," he said. He further stated that the Commission will participate and advise on the planning process of socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes and to prevent atrocities against them.

He assumed the office in presence of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister Som Prakash, former Chairman of NCSC and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans and other members of Commission.

Sampla has been the former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment from 2014-19. He was president of the BJP Punjab unit. He also served as Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Punjab from 2009-12 and subsequently, his name was recommended for Rashtrapati Award.

He won the 2014 general election from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency from Punjab and was the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said that Sampla was actively involved in the upliftment and welfare of deprived classes of the society, especially for the Scheduled Castes. "He assumed charge today after being appointed by the President as Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes," it said.

Following his appointment, Sampla hit out at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) panel’s recommendation to exclude the SC/ST reservation from faculty hiring. In an interview to ThePrint, Sampla said, “The panel must not forget that the Constitution of India and the Ramayana were written by Dalits.” In December 2020, the panel of IIT directors and government officials wanted the IIT to be exempt from caste-based reservations.