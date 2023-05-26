Vijay to meet Class 10, 12 district toppers in Chennai, award prizes

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam leaders, who are organising the actor’s interaction with board exam toppers in Chennai, have responded to speculation that such events are precursors to his political entry.

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkham (Thalapathy Vijay People’s Movement) has announced that actor Vijay will interact and award prizes to the three toppers of class 10 and 12 examinations from all the districts in Tamil Nadu. While the date and location of the meeting are yet to be announced, sources from TVMI confirmed that the meeting will be held in Chennai in the second week of June, ahead of the actor’s 49th birthday on June 22.

While this announcement is being understood as one of the many events which could lead up to the actor announcing his entry into politics, Villivakkam Ashwin, who heads TVMI’s Central Chennai unit, told TNM otherwise. “This cannot be understood as a stunt to enter politics. Actor Vijay has done such activities before in several districts. For instance, before the pandemic, he met the toppers from Pudukkottai district. This is the first time he wishes to meet toppers from all the districts together,” Ashwin said.

Earlier on May 21, journalist Aravind Gunasekar took to Twitter and said, “A popular actor from south India in touch with strategists for a political plunge, ‘just talks for now’ say informed sources.” The tweet left fans strongly speculating about Vijay's possible entry into politics.

Additionally, since the members of TVMI (previously called Vijay Narpani Mandram) have contested in local body elections in October 2021 and won 115 out of the 169 post for which they contested, and have also been carrying out several programmes including providing free food every Sunday in several districts for unhoused persons, fans have been anticipating the actor’s entry into politics.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of TVMI, Bussy Anand, announced on Thursday that Vijay has asked the group’s members to provide free lunch in all the constituencies of Tamil Nadu at 11 am on May 28, to mark ‘World Hunger Day’.