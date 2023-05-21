Vijay to join hands with director Venkat Prabhu for Thalapathy 68

The film is to be produced by Kalpathi Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, with music director Yuvan Shankar Raja on board.

With the announcement of Thalapathy 68 starring actor Vijay, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is joining the short list of directors who have collaborated with both Ajith Kumar and Vijay, two leading Kollywood superstars. A teaser announcing the details of those involved in the upcoming film was released by Vijay via his social media handles on Sunday, May 21. The film is to be produced by Kalpathi Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, with music director Yuvan Shankar Raja on board.

Thalapathy 68 is the 25th film for AGS Entertainment and their second collaboration with Vijay after Bigil (2019). The film will also see Vijay and Yuvan coming together after 20 years. The last time Vijay grooved to Yuvan’s music was in Pudhiya Geethai (2003). “So happy to collaborate with actor Vijay after a long time. Super excited,” Yuvan wrote on Twitter while sharing the teaser for the film.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of him with Vijay, Venkat thanked the actor for the trust, and added that “dreams do come true”. Reports suggest that the film is set to release in 2024. Other details regarding the film’s cast, crew, and official title are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is expected to release on October 19, 2023. The film will bring Trisha alongside Vijay for the first time in 14 years. The duo was last seen in the film Kuruvi (2008), besides which they have shared screen space in movies including Ghilli, Thirupachi, and Aadhi, among others.

Leo is believed to be part of what has come to be known among Lokesh fans as the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU). Fan speculation presently suggests the movie will tie into the popular director’s previous hugely successful films Kaithi (2019) that starred Karthi, and Vikram led by Kamal Haasan (2022). Leo also stars ‘Action King’ Arjun, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, actor and directors Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan, according to film website IMDB.