Vijay Deverakonda donates Rs 1.30 crore towards COVID-19 relief efforts

"None of us were prepared for this but we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out strong,” Vijay Deverakonda posted on Twitter.

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda and his team have donated Rs.1.30 crore towards COVID-19 relief efforts amid the continuation of lockdown.

Vijay put out a note on Twitter and said, "None of us were prepared for this but we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team which never says no to a fight. And we are happy to announce Rs 1.30 crore fund to help as many as we can. Always need some love, kindness and support.“

He has also mentioned that his donation is for immediate and future needs.

To cater for immediate needs, Vijay has created a separate fund for middle class families (MCF). This would be a dedicated fund with an aim to provide relief to affected middle-class families during the COVID-19 crisis. The fund will help affected families buy basic groceries and essential food items.

The Deverakonda Foundation has also clarified that they are currently providing relief only in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Update on relief in other states will be announced shortly, they said.

The fund has started with an initial amount of Rs 35 lakh. Within a day, the foundation also received an amount of Rs 10.24 lakh from other donors.

RX100 fame hero G Karthik has also come forward and donated Rs 1 lakh for the Foundation. As of April 26, the Foundation has received 3,807 requests from various families in the state.

While discussing the future needs, Vijay revealed about his 'secret project' which has been going on since July 2019. The Deverakonda Foundation has been giving training on employability skills to potential candidates in their chosen fields. They have already finished giving training to the first batch of 50 people. Of these, two candidates have received their offer letters while the interview process for the rest of the candidates has been halted due to the lockdown.

"We would like to train more and more people to be the best as the job market post lockdown is going to be more challenging. For this, I am donating Rs 1 crore for the Deverakonda Foundation, said Vijay in a video that he released.

Vijay added that he hopes to give employment opportunities to at least one lakh people in his lifetime.