Vijay Anthony and Aathmika pair up for Ananda Krishnan’s next film

TD Raja will be producing the film under his banner.

Flix Kollywood

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony is currently one of the most successful heroes in the tinsel town. The actor has a number of films in his kitty and has gone ahead to sign a new film. This new venture will be directed by Ananda Krishnan, who had helmed the Viddharth starrer Aal and Metro. TD Raja will be producing the film under his banner. Aathmika has been roped in to play Vijay Anthony’s love interest in this political thriller with Nivas K Prasanna on board to compose the tunes. More details about this film are expected to be out soon.

While this untitled film is in the making, Vijay Antony is waiting for the release of Thamezharasan, which is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced by S Kowsalya Rani under the banner SNS production company. The film stars Vijay Antony and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles with Remya Nameesan playing the female lead. The rest of the star cast includes Sonu Sood, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan and Kasthuri. The technical crew of this film comprises RD Rajasekar for camerawork and Bhuvan Srinivasan for editing.

The star’s other film in the pipeline is Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen. The shooting of Agni Siragugal began last year and has reached that final stage. Agni Siragugal has Arun Vijay, Vijay Antony and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The others in the star cast include Jagapathi Babu, Nasser and Prakash Raj in important roles.

Vijay Antony’s Khaki, written and directed by A Senthilkumar, is also slated for release this year. The film stars Vijay Antony, Indhuja, Srikanth, Sathyaraj and Eswari Rao in the pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Augath with Manoj Paramahamsa onc cinematography and direction by Gokul Chandran.

(Content provided by Digital Native)