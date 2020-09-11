In videos: Heavy rain causes havoc in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Water entered houses and shops in Mangaluru while extremely heavy rainfall was also reported in Udupi.

Heavy rains inundated roads and disrupted traffic in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in coastal Karnataka on Friday. Visuals showed that major roads in Mangaluru's Hampankatta, Kottara Chowki and Jeppinamogaru were inundated by the spell of rainfall. Water entered houses and shops in Mangaluru in the early hours of Friday morning. The rainfall reduced in the afternoon, bringing respite to residents in the coastal city. The flooding mainly took place in low-lying areas in the city.

The collapse of a retaining wall in Derebail in the city led to a few vehicles being damaged.

Video of the collapse of a retaining wall in Derebail in Mangaluru which led to damage of few vehicles. Rain has reduced now but forecast says rains are expected till Sunday. pic.twitter.com/suxezIp7Op September 11, 2020

'Extremely heavy' rainfall was also reported in neighboring Udupi district, as per data recorded by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Water entered several houses in rural areas in Udupi. The highest rainfall was measured in Udupi's Innanje village where 281.5 mm rainfall was reported.

"An off-shore trough and cyclonic circulation off the Karnataka coast is the primary reason for the rainfall. A red alert was issued by the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) two days ago and the rainfall in coastal Karnataka is expected to continue till Sunday when the circulation is likely to become weaker," Sunil Gavaskar, an officer at the KSNDMC said.

Rainfall is also forecasted in parts of Bengaluru city over the weekend. "In Bengaluru, we are expecting more rainfall in isolated places today and tomorrow but it is expected to reduce from Sunday," Sunil Gavaskar added.

Over 100 mm rainfall was reported in Bengaluru on Tuesday night causing floods in HBR Layout and its surrounding areas in the city. The spell of rainfall coupled with overflowing water from a stormwater drain in HBR Layout led to water entering people's homes in the area.