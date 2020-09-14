Video: YSRCP MLA throws precautions to wind, dances with kids without masks

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy was earlier criticised for organising a major tractor rally for distributing COVID-19 relief material during the lockdown.

YSRCP legislator from Srikalahasti Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has drawn flak yet again for throwing COVID-19 precautions to the wind. A recent video has surfaced showing the MLA dancing with a group of school students around him. Along with Madhusudhan Reddy, a few other men and children were seen dancing in close proximity, with almost none of them wearing face masks.

MLA Madhusudhan Reddy was participating in an event that was part of a week-long celebration marking the launch of the welfare scheme YSR Asara. The scheme, which was launched on September 11, is meant to assist women from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC) and minority communities who are members of self-help groups.

In the video, the MLA is also seen touching the children's faces, while neither the MLA nor the children are wearing masks or gloves.

The video has been shared by several people on social media, disapproving the MLA’s act and flouting the COVID-19 norms, especially around children. Sharing a video from the event, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh wrote, “No masks. No social distancing. Even though Andhra Pradesh is clocking 10,000 #Covid19 cases a day, YSRCP legislators continue to shamelessly play the role of super spreaders. Ironically, this MLA, B Madhusudhan Reddy of Srikalahasthi, tested positive earlier and hasn’t learnt his lessons yet.”

A few months ago, Madhusudhan Reddy was criticised for organising a major spectacle while distributing COVID-19 relief material during the lockdown. Nearly 30 tractors carrying essential supplies were used for distributing essential commodities to the poor. The tractors were fixed with large flexes, displaying photographs of film actors and industrialists who had donated to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. These images included those of actors like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, heads of corporations like Reliance and Tata Groups, and even YS Bharati, wife of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Aerial drone videos of the rally had gone viral at the time, drawing criticism for flouting COVID-19 guidelines. However, Srikalahasti police had said that the rally and the distribution programme were carried out following COVID-19 protocol.