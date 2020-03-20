Video: Woman, 2-month-old fall into open pit in Hyderabad, rescued by passers-by

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Peerzadiguda municipality.

In a horrifying incident caught on camera, a woman in Hyderabad fell into an open pit that was filled with rainwater along with her infant granddaughter. The incident took place at Peerzadiguda on Thursday evening and the woman and the two-month-old were rescued by passers-by.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Peerzadiguda municipality, after a pit was dug as part of civic works in the area. The pit was filled with water after parts of the city witnessed heavy rain on Thursday.

The video shows two women stepping out of a car, with the one in front carrying a baby in her arms. As she stepped forward, her foot misses solid ground and she falls into the pit along with the two-month-old.

Immediately, the other woman accompanying her and passers-by rush towards the pit, rescuing the infant and the woman, who collapses to the ground after being pulled out.

Watch the video below.

The infant and the woman escaped with minor injuries and were taken to a hospital nearby for treatment. According to reports, a complaint was also later filed with the Medipally police, demanding that the contractor be booked for negligence.

Immediately after the incident was brought to their notice, municipal authorities and the contractor rushed to the spot and closed the pit.

The incident sparked outrage on social media as many complained about the state of roads and drains in Hyderabad.

When you are prepping up for #Covid19 to kill you, but actually your local municipality is enough.



At Prizadiguda today after heavy rains



Take note, the man rescuing her is wearing a hanky on his face anticipating it as the only big issue he has to face today pic.twitter.com/tTvhwzPVPk — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) March 19, 2020

Later they completed the work.Thanks. pic.twitter.com/dF0N57Av9r — Pulse of Telangana (@PTelangana) March 19, 2020

Peerzadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy later said that other pits in the area, which were dug up for improving the supply of water, were also being identified to ensure that repairs are taken up.

Peerzadiguda mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy has informed that the baby and her grand mother are safe. He said any other pits in the area were being identified and repairs being taken up. The municipality is

making junctions and waterlines for improvement of water supply alternate day pic.twitter.com/52AbMMqWwk — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) March 19, 2020

