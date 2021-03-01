Video: Unable to open ATM, 4-member gang steals whole machine in TN

The robbery came to light when people reached the ATM and were shocked to find the door of the ATM booth shattered and the ATM machine missing.

A gang of four men decamped with a Bank of Baroda ATM machine from Tamil Naduâ€™s Tiruppur area after they could not manage to open and loot it. The ATM was located in Sarkar Periyapalayam on Tirupur-Uthukkuli road. The robbery came to light when people reached the ATM and were shocked to find the door of the ATM shattered and the ATM machine missing.

The robbery, which took place around 4.30 am on Sunday, was caught on CCTV camera. The CCTV visuals show four men, all of whom were wearing masks, carrying the ATM machine to a gate, loading it onto the vehicle and then securing it with ropes.

According to bank officials, an amount of Rs 15 lakh had been deposited in the ATM on February 19 and it is estimated that around Rs 1.5 lakh was still left in the ATM as of Sunday.

Bank officials have alleged that proper security was not in place at the ATM and that no security guards have been assigned for night shifts to the ATM for the last two years. It is also being questioned how the gang managed to pull off the robbery even as security across the state has been heightened due to election rules coming into force in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

The police have registered a case and are analysing the CCTV footage with the help of forensic experts. According to a report in DTNext, three special teams have been formed to nab the burglars. The car that the accused men used to steal the ATM machine was found abandoned near Vijayamangalam near Perundurai in Erode district.

The police suspect that an inter-state gang could be involved as such an incident was reported in Telangana as well.

In December last year, the Tamil Nadu police had nabbed members of an inter-state gang that targeted and robbed vulnerable ATM kiosks across the country. Two gang members had then been arrested at gunpoint at Tiruvallur district after a tip-off from the Telangana police. The gang operated from a container truck that they drove around and were reportedly planning to target kiosks in Chennai and its suburbs.