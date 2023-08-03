Video: Two-wheeler rider threatened with knife, robbed in broad daylight in Bengaluru

Bengaluru JC Nagar police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and an investigation is underway.

A man was robbed by two unknown persons who threatened him with a weapon in broad daylight near Bengaluru’s Benson Town. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, August 2, was caught on a CCTV camera located nearby. Bengaluru JC Nagar police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and an investigation is underway. CCTV visuals of the robbery shows two unknown persons on a bike wearing a helmet, overtaking a scooter and stopping it in the middle of the road. The pillion rider on the bike gets off, goes closer to the person on the scooty and soon, he is seen taking out a weapon that seems to be a machete.

The man with the weapon can soon be seen extorting money from the person on the scooter, along with his mobile phone.

Biker threatened with knife, robbed by two miscreants in broad daylight in Bengaluru, incident caught on cam. News18's @Aksharadm6 with details @ridhimb | #Bengaluru #BengaluruShocker pic.twitter.com/6HoFD8Qp6r — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 3, 2023

Soon after the matter was brought to the attention of Bengaluru police, a case was registered and the police are on the lookout for the unknown persons.