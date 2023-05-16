Video: Two men try to snatch womanâ€™s chain in Coimabatore, arrested

The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, May 14, when Kowsalya, the victim, was out for a walk in Hudco Colony located in Peelamedu.

news Crime

Two individuals in Coimbatore were apprehended on Tuesday, May 16, after attempting to snatch a woman's chain. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, May 14, when Kowsalya, the victim, was out for a walk in Hudco Colony located in Peelamedu. A white car began tailing her, and its occupants rolled down the window in an attempt to snatch her chain. As the assailants tried to grab the chain, Kowsalya lost her balance and fell to the ground. She called out for help while holding onto her chain, but the perpetrators managed to escape before anyone could assist her.

Following the incident, Kowsalya promptly filed a complaint at the Singanallur police station. Utilising CCTV footage and tracking the car's movements after the incident, the police successfully apprehended the individuals involved in the attempted chain snatching. The arrested suspects were identified as Abhishek and Sakthivel.

Coordinating with authorities, the police located and detained them near the Coimbatore airport. The investigations revealed that both Abhishek and Sakthivel hailed from Dharmapuri but had settled in Coimbatore. Abhishek worked as a delivery partner for Swiggy and had been residing in the city for the past two decades. It was also discovered that Abhishek had previous records of chain snatching cases filed against him.

Trigger warning

CCTV footage of a chain snatching incident in Coimbatore which took place on Sunday. Culprits were caught near the Coimbatore airport today. pic.twitter.com/iucCfrg4fP May 16, 2023

Coimbatore South Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shanmugam addressed the media on Tuesday, highlighting the successful capture of the culprits. The DSP stated that while there has been a decrease in chain snatching incidents recently, measures such as installing additional CCTV cameras throughout the city have been advised to further combat such crimes.